Destiny 2's update woes should (finally) be fixed

Destiny 2 has faced some issues since it's latest update released a few weeks back, with various reports from players that rare materials, glimmer, and even silver were all going missing from inventories. Silver was particularly problematic, being that it has to be purchased by real money, serving as the game's form of microtransactions.

While the bug did seem limited to a handful of players, it was serious enough to prompt the developers to roll back accounts to fix the issue, with the game going offline for serveral hours while this occured. Sadly this fix didn't seem to work, and the issue reoccurred yesterday.

Destiny 2 was therefore offline again yesterday for "emergency maintenance" while another rollback was undertaken, with the 2.7.1.1 hotfix apparently not resolving the issues.





Due to the rollback:



💠 Any progress or purchase made between 8:30-10:30 AM PST will need to be redone

💠 Silver spent during that time will be restored

💠 Platform store-purchased Silver bundles will not be affected by the rollback

💠 Fractaline will be returned to inventories https://t.co/Rq4SVfPNJX — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) February 12, 2020









Following yesterday's rollback, the game is apparently now back and working correctly. Any progress or player actions that occured yesterday between 8.30am and 10.30am PST will be lost, however, and if any silver was spent during that time, it will be returned to your account.

Hopefully this is the end of the issues, but given the issue has reoccurred once already, the proof will be in the pudding.