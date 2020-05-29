Destiny 2 Season 11 and Year 4 details coming soon

Bungie has released the latest installment of their This Week at Bungie update, and contained within is a promise of more details for Destiny 2's upcoming Season 11 and Year 4, with the latter getting underway in the next fortnight.

The blog post didn't pin down an exact date for when the details for Year 4 would be released, but that it "will be very soon. That's a promise". They also promised that Season 11 would also be detailed at the same time.

Further, in the blog, the game's production director Justin Truman spoke about the challenges of developing the game in an "open, transparent way."

We’re committed to this game, to staying transparent about our plans, and to this relationship we have with our community. The reasons we started on this journey 10 years ago haven’t changed. We’re committed to building a world anyone can be a part of, where everyone can feel powerful, and where you might reconnect with old friends or make some new ones.

He did, however, state that he looks forward to showing more of their developments "in 12 days," which may be when further details will be revealed. The Season of the Worthy ends in 12 days, so that would make sense timing-wise.

Bungie has promised to share the date and time of t\heir full announcement stream on Twitter, so we'll be sure to update you when we have any further information.