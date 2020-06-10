Destiny 2: Season of Arrivals is now underway

The Season of Arrivals is now underway in Destiny 2, with new content already available including a new dungeon called Prophecy, which becomes available to all players this week.

There's also new DAITO Foundry armor and reworkings of Trials of the Nine armor sets available for grabs. Interestingly, a new Pyramid ship is mysteriously wandering its way through the solar system, too, with new activities and rewards up for grabs.

There's also a new public event on the Io destination, where "enemies of humanity" are apparently being summoned by a mysterious power of unknown origin.

If you're a season pass holder, you'll also get a new Witherhoard exotic grenade launcher and a new seasonal armor set, too.

There's a lot of questions to be answered over the course of the new season, clearly, but it seems like an interesting update. Hopefully, Bungie has learned from some of the mistakes last time around.