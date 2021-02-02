Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen gets underway next week

The next chapter of the Beyond Light era of Destiny 2, known as the Season of the Chosen, will be getting underway on the 9th of February, according to a new announcement from developer Bungie.

The new season will feature a new 3-player match mode known as Battlegrounds, and will feature ritual combat with Cabal warriors, who will be under the command of the daughter of Calus, Empress Caiatl.

There'll be three new strikes too, with two of them, The Devil's Lair and Fallen SABER, both being ported over from the original Destiny on PlayStation & Xbox. They'll be followed by an entirely original strike, Proving Grounds, later on.

And, of course, there'll be a range of new weapons and other collectables, both general and as part of the Season Pass. One thing of note is that the update does NOT, yet again, feature any new Crucible or Gambit maps - and it's been nearly two years since new maps for those were released at this point.



