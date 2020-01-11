Destiny 2 T-shirt proceeds will go to Australian firefighters

You've no doubt heard about the ongoing and devastating bushfires that are currently devistating Australia, with millions of hectares of land burnt and latest reports suggesting over a billion animals have died, with some endangered species even potentially becoming extinct.

Throughout this, the firefighters have continued to battle tirelessly against the fires, and if you want to help support their heroic efforts, you can now do so with a new Destiny 2 limited edition T-Shirt, which Bungie will be selling with all proceeds going to the firefighters and other conservation efforts

The news came in the atest This Week at Bungie update,and the studio have said this special limited edition shirt will be going on sale soon, with pre-orders starting January 16th. The design isn't final yet, but the company said they'll reveal the design next week.

The profits will be shared equally between the WIRES, Wildlife Rescue Australia, and the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

In the blog, senior Foundation manager Christine Edwards stated;