Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will be the game's biggest update in years

Bungie unveiled their latest expansion 'The Witch Queen' as part of their 30th anniversary celebrations which is upcoming.

In the new expansion scheduled to be released in February 2022, Guardians will face brand new enemies and journey through an adventure that will take them to find the truth about the Witch Queen, Savathûn. You'll face enemies in her Throne World that have the same Light that powers you.

In the expansion you'll be able to forge your own weapons with various unique combinations to give yourself the edge over your enemies and the update also brings a new weapon, the glaive. The expansion pack will also bring a new six-player matchmade activity, a brand new raid and more content that will keep you hooked.

The expansion also has it's own Steam page which you can head on over to here.