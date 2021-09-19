Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris matchmaking help is coming back

The matchmaking feature for Destiny 2's Trials of Osiris will be getting some tweaks soon, giving teams that are struggling a little help, while those doing well will get matched with even tougher opponents.

It follows the return of Trials of Osiris last weekend, although it wasn't quite the same as it was originally. Indeed, a lot of players were finding it incredibly tough to hang in the hardcore 3v3 arenas, which has lead Bungie to make a few changes to matchmaking in order to make the experience a little more friendly to players of all skill levels.You'll get some "matchmaking help" after suffering 5 losses in a row, meaning you'll start being paired against players with an equally poor skill level, presumably.

"We are also not happy with the experience of players who have a bad streak of getting repeatedly thrashed 5-0, so we are enabling some matchmaking help if someone runs into several blowout matches," said Bungie in their latest blog update. "This temporary help mechanic clears up once they start winning again, so don’t think someone will cheese a flawless by tanking for a few games and then have a weekend of smooth sailing."

Conversely, if you're winning matches hand over fist, you'll be moved into the "flawless matchmaking pool," meaning you'll be facing only teams on a similar winning streak. Someone's gotta lose, right?

Finally, if you repeatedly quit matches, you're now going to get hit with a 30-minute penalty, similar to the current Glory playlists.