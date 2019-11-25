Destiny is getting its own cookbook, because reasons?

Here's an odd one. It seems Destiny, the first-person MMORPG franchise which is proving hugely popular with our lead developer right now, is getting it's own cookbook, at least according to an Amazon listing.

As for why, well, I'm not entirely sure. I'm not quite as obsessed with the game as Mikey is, but I'm pretty sure food isn't particularly prevalent or notable within it's universe - correct me if I am wrong.

The descriptionf or the cookbook, due August 2020, reads;

Based on Bungie's acclaimed video game series Destiny, this official cookbook is filled with recipes inspired by the Guardians and locations seen throughout the game's expansive universe.

August 2020 is the listed release date, and that's quite a way's away, so perhaps food will become more of a thing between now and then? The cover of the book is sure making me hungry, though.

The book's author, Victoria Rosenthal, has writen other cookbooks that made a little more sense, including a Fallout and World of Warcraft cookbook - those I kind of understand. This, I'm not so sure where the inspiration even comes from...

The book also contains some stories and lore, though, so perhaps all will become clear...