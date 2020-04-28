Destroy All Humans! finally heading to PC this July!

I've been waiting for this news for a little over 14 years now; however, I am pleased to confirm that finally, Destroy All Humans! is heading to PC, and we only have a three-month wait for its release!

Specifically, the release coming to PC is the remake version, alongside Xbox One and PS4. This does, however, mark the first time any version of the game has made it to the PC platform, something long overdue in my book.

The game is an open-world action-adventure with a wild sense of humor and serves a parody of those terrible sci-fi films from the 1960s, you know, the ones where the UFOs are plates being flown around on the end of fishing rods.





The game looks better than ever, too. Based on the trailer, the game would seem faithful to the original Xbox 360 / PS3 version but looks significantly improved visually. Given PC games are usually improved graphically from their console counterparts, this feels like long-overdue justice.

Sadly, the special editions of the game are going to remain console exclusive, so if you're the kind of guy who likes to drop significant cash on a cheap figurine and a few stickers to go along with their Steam key, you're out of luck. Still, that's about $110 you'll have saved, so swings and roundabouts.