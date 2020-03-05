Details on a new Star Wars game have leaked

It's a bad day for EA as a new Star Wars game from EA, which we now know is called Star Wars: Project Maverick, has leaked online thanks to an unruly Twitter bot.

It's been known for a while now, ever since Respawn Entertainment's spin-off to Star Wars Battlefront was cancelled, that there were two new games in the works, with one promising to be a sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order, and another, "more unusual" game being developed by EA Motive.

That new, "unusual" game is the subject of the leak in question, with PSN releases accidentally spilling the beans thanks to a Twitter Bot seemingly pulling the trigger early on a tweet.

There's not much in the way of details, other than the name of the game and the above teaser image which was leaked as part of the tweet. The image does seem to depict X-Wings and a Star Destroyer, but that isn't too surprising for a Star Wars game.

