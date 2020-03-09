Details on Modern Warfare's Battle Royale Mode leak

Footage of the new Battle Royale mode coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has leaked online, as a video due to be released on YouTube was accidentally scheduled earlier than it should have been.

We know now the mode will be called Warzone, thanks to the now delisted video. We also know that the game mode will be free to play, and also will have crossplay support, which is nice.

The mode will see players up to a total of 150 per game take part in the usual Battle Royale fare, on a huge new map that will feature echos of other maps from the game, such as Terminal and Scrapyard, all blended into one huge arena.

It'll also feature vehicles, much like PUBG, including ATVs, trucks, and even helicopters.

One difference to other Battle Royales will be respawn tokens, which can be purchased to allow one respawn in an area known as the Gulag. Win the 1v1 fight in the Gulag, and you'll get a second chance of success.

There's even another new game mode called Plunder, which will see players compete to try and collect the most amount of cash, although there was less detail on this in the leaked video.

We'll be sure to bring any more updates once official announcements are made.