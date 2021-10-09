Devastating Twitch hack caused by simple server misconfiguration

The huge hack and leak of Twitch's source code and confidential data was caused by a simple server misconfiguration, according to a new statement from the Amazon-owned company, which has provided an update on what happened and the ongoing investigation.

The hack has proven devastating for the streaming platform, with security experts noting this is "as bad as it could possibly be." It's not the end of the headaches either, with the hackers claiming that the data released so far is only "part one" of a much larger leak.

According to the latest update on Twitch's blog, the leak was caused by confidential data being exposed to the internet by a server configuration change, which was discovered and then accessed by the hackers.

We have learned that some data was exposed to the internet due to an error in a Twitch server configuration change that was subsequently accessed by a malicious third party. Our teams are working with urgency to investigate the incident. As the investigation is ongoing, we are still in the process of understanding the impact in detail. We understand that this situation raises concerns, and we want to address some of those here while our investigation continues.

The event seems to be entirely down to human error then, but it's a mistake that is proving hugely damaging to the streaming platform and parent Amazon. Even Twitch themselves are still not fully cognizant of the scale of the problem, with the company stating that they're still trying to understand the impact.

The blog does state that it believes personal data is not at risk, and that credit card numbers are not stored by Twitch, meaning they are not included in the beach as as far as they are aware. The company also recently recent everyone's streaming keys "out of an abundance of caution."

The damage is done though, it remains to be seen what the long term impact will be for Twitch, but we'll be sure to keep an eye on the situation.



