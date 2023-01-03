Developer confirms System Shock Remake releases this March

Nightdive Studios have confirmed that System Shock's long-awaited remake will be released in March of this year after a long and troubled development that has seen the game delayed a number of times previously.

The studio shared the news in a developer update following the release date on the game's official Steam page being updated earlier in the day. They stopped short of giving an exact date, leaving the entire month open as a potential release window.

The remake was first announced in 2015 and is a remastering of the original 1994 release that spawned a number of successful games before eventually pivoting into the BioShock franchise. Development was put on hold in 2018 before recently returning to what they're now describing as a "faithful reboot" of the original.

Essentially this means more modern gameplay and design principles have been adopted, in addition to a visual upgrade. New enemy types have also been added, weapons have been improved, and a new dismemberment system means you'll be able to blast enemies apart for the first time; with Nightdive commenting that “dismemberment has been a high priority for us and every enemy is receiving a completely custom dismemberment model, there are a lot of enemies and the amount of effort being spent on this is staggering.”

Finally, Nightdive issued some reassurance over the release window; "as some of you have already pointed out this is not our first time announcing a tentative launch window, but over the past few years much has changed,” they said. “The scope and scale of the project has evolved dramatically and with Prime Matter joining the project it’s enabled us to focus on quality-of-life improvements, bug fixing, and localization support – the last major steps towards releasing a game we’re all incredibly proud of.”