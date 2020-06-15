Devolver Direct is being planned for next month

Devolver Digital is planning to hold its annual Devolver Digital showcase next month, according to an official Tweet from the developer.

Devolver specializes in publishing indie games and is working on some major titles including Serious Sam 4. We'd expect to see a fair number of indie titles announced at the show, which usually happens during E3 week, at the event.

Devolver Direct 2020 will be mid July if all goes well with production.



This year will have some updates + release dates on upcoming games and a couple of new games to reveal - all with gameplay.



Can’t wait to share more soon! — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) June 14, 2020

The date isn't set in stone, however, with the company qualifying the mid-July target with "if all goes well with production."

Devolver is also promising to have updates and release dates for some upcoming games, as well as several new announcements, apparently all of which will showcase gameplay.



