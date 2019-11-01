Diablo 4 has been confirmed, here's all the details

We anticipated that Diablo 4 was going to be announced at BlizzCon today, and indeed the news was confirmed during the opening ceremony of the event, with a brand new cinematic trailer showing us what to expect from the fourth entry in the series.

As you can see from the trailer below, there's plenty of gore, blood and the usual shenanigans. There's a much darker vibe to the game this time around, as explained by Luis Barriga, the game's director.





We are going back to the franchise's darker roots. It'll mean blood and gore. It'll mean occult symbols and rituals.

It looks amazing, and looks really well fleshed out. There's also a gameplay trailer, which you can check out below, and the game is actually playable in demo form right now at BlizzCon.

Check out the gameplay trailer below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!



