Diablo II: Resurrected is scheduled for release on 23 September and it is the latest game to be remastered by Blizzard after Warcraft 3 and Starcraft. The original game still boasts many players so will it be interesting to see how many join up to the remastered version.

The cinematics for both Acts 1 and 2 have been released so we'll stop typing now and let you enjoy them.