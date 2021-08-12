Diablo II: Resurrected Early Access and Open Beta Imminent





The long-anticipated Diablo II: Resurrected early access begins on the 13th of August and you can see what time you'll be allowed to start having fun in your journey through a brilliantly remastered classic.

The test weekends will allow you to play two additional classes which are the Druid where you'll be able to shapeshift and use your powers to defeat the world in front of you. The other class will be the Paladin and use your holy magic to spite the agents of hell into the abyss.

It is stated that both test weekends will have multiplayer enabled alongside cross-progression only if they have separately pre-ordered the game or the Diablo Prime Evil Collection on each platform they want to play.

You can find more information on the early access and beta phases of the game here. Just remember you will need to pre-purchase the game or the Diablo Prime Evil Collection, you will be able to pre-load the game now if you have it ready for the upcoming weekends.