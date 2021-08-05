Diablo Immortal has been pushed back until next year

The release of Diablo Immortal has been delayed until 2022 according to Blizzard, after initially being expected to release at some stage during this year.

The game is a mobile entry into the Diablo series and was met with some disappointment from fans when it was first revealed. According to Blizzard, the game's release has now been pushed back to the first half of next year, with the team stating they needed extra time to make "substantial improvements" to the game.

The team want to focus on feedback that was given to them during the recent technical alpha, including making PvP content "more accessible" and improving the quality of PvE content in the game. There was no controller support in the technical alpha either, which is also being addressed. "These changes will be implemented in the future, as we plan for our next beta testing milestone," accordng to Blizzard.

You can read the full list of expected improvements the team intend to make in the press release, but it mostly focuses on making Bounties more engaging and rewarding, improvements to PvP, and changes to the PvE to allow up to 8 players. You can read the full release here.