DICE is cracking down on Battlefield 2042 cheaters hard

DICE is taking a hardline stance with Battlefield 2042, warning cheaters that there'll be "no warnings, no suspensions" for cheating within the game or being toxic towards other players.

According to the latest blog post from the developer, there'll be a number of anti0cheat measures in place, detailing the various options that'll be available to players to report cheating and abuse when they encounter it. It's all part of DICE's commitment to ensuring "positive play" when the game releases in a few months.

Players will be able to report issues through an in-game interface, but they'll also be able to leave comments that will allow players to "include context with their reports without going through external support channels," something that most in-game reporting systems currently lack. You'll be able to specifically give details on the abuse, cheating, or harassment you've encountered.

Where players have been found cheating, DICE is implementing a "zero tolerance" approach, going directly to perma-bans without warnings or temp bans. According to the blog, "there are no warnings and no suspensions when it comes to cheating. If you don’t play by the rules, you’re out." The game will use Easy Anti-Cheat, the free solution from Epic Games found in Fortnite and Apex Legends.

The systems will be in place for the upcoming beta on the 6th of October, although there are future upgrades also coming. "Post-launch we’ll continue to invest in developing internal capabilities and technologies that augment 3rd party anti-cheat solutions, provide multiple layers of defence, and ensure our games are fair and fun for everyone."



