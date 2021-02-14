Digital Extremes posts new Warframe spring update preview

If you're looking forward to the new content updates for Warframe coming this Spring, then you'll want to check out this new preview that developer Digital Extremes released yesterday, which showcases some of the new events and the new storyline that will be heading to the game.



First up will be the Call of Tempestarii event and will see players enter areas controlled by the Corpus, a merchant race who will have you trying to discover the origins of the ghost-themed warframe Sevagoth, a new design that originally started out as being fan-made. Sevagoth's abilities include a number of effects that cause damage over time and self-resurrection. I guess it's hard to kill a ghost.

That'll be complemented by two more limited-time events, with Star Days taking place in Fortuna until the 25th of February, and the Lunar Renewal event will also start on the 16th, giving players free customizations for alerts and some new weapon skins on the marketplace.