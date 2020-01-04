Digz's Most Anticipated Games of 2020

As we make our way through 2020 we tend to look back at the year that has gone past. In terms of gaming, it has been incredibly busy with lots of fantastic releases that I'm sure we all have thoroughly enjoyed. In case you need reminding you can find my pick for last years games here. It included games like Total War: Three Kingdoms, Imperator Rome, Jedi: Fallen Order, The Division 2, Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord.

Granted Mount and Blade 2 did not feature last year but I think we were all hoping it would release in 2019. Total War: Three Kingdoms was a massive success and I think the Total War team have done a fantastic job with portraying that period of history, not to mention all the elements they have included in the game with added diplomacy features which I think we all want for all future Total War games. The Division 2 did brilliantly well too and continues to do and let's not forget one of the standout games for 2019 was Jedi: Fallen Order which smashed all expectations and really rebuilt the Star Wars brand for EA.

Now looking ahead to 2020, I've picked three games I'm really looking forward to, I'm sure when more information comes out about other games my attention will turn but these are the ones that are on my must buy list right now:

A Total War Saga: TROY

It's a story that has been re-told millions of times whether it by mouth, copies of books sold, and of course the movie starring Brad Pitt. This time we will get the chance to play it under the expertise of the Total War developers.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

I know this is on the must buy list for many of our community, it's been a long time coming for most, it looks brilliant, we know it'll play brilliant - just release it!





Empire of Sin

It's a character driven strategy game set in Chicago in the 1920s, if that doesn't set your pulse running already then you must be a vampire. It's a different style of game and that's really why it came to my attention as a game that has the potential to be one of the stars in 2020.



