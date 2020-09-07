Dirt 5 release date has been pushed back again

Dirt 5 had already had its release date pushed back from October 9th until the 16th, however, it's developer, Codemasters, has now confirmed the release has been pushed back a second time, and is now set to release on the 6th of November.

The decision, according to Codemasters, was to take advantage of next-generation console launches rather than for any technical reason but did promise more footage and news between now and the release, including further details on next-gen enhancements.

News: DIRT 5 will now launch on November 6 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. #XboxSeriesX and #PS5 versions still launching later this year.



Our road trip just got a little bit longer. Thank you for being part of the journey with us. 🖐️ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p5c8MDUfKo — DIRT (@dirtgame) September 7, 2020

I love the DiRT series, with a lineage dating right back to 1998's Colin McRae Rally, the quality has been consistent and high, Codemasters know racing games, and they know how to do them well.

DiRT 4, in particular, was a fantastic entry into the series and, believe it or not, was second only to Grand Theft Auto V in the UK sales charts. Yes, we love our rally games on this side of the pond.

The game will also feature dynamic weather and day-night cycles, although that isn't as impressive a claim as it used to be in my book. It looks stunning, though, as you can see from the trailer above.

Interestingly, Troy Baker will be one of the voice actors in the career mode, along with Nolan North, and there'll be plenty of multiplayer, both local and online.



