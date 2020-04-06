Dirt Rally 2.0 now features COVID-19 advice in-game

Dirt Rally 2.0 is one of those games that, in addition to being excellent, also shows in-game advertising on the various hoardings around the rally stages. That system it seems is now being leveraged to promote the Stay Home, Save Lives message in the United Kingdom.

The advise, issued by Her Majesty's Government, appears along roadside advert hoardings within the game, but only in the United Kingdom. The ads appear geo-targeted to just UK players, but the message could start appearing in other countries with localised safety advice.

Personally I prefer my video games to be a form of escapism from all this, but it's an important message non-the-less, especially as many in the UK seem to be selfishly ignoring it.

Dirt Rally isn't the only game to do this either, with mobile game Candy Crush Saga also following suit.