Disintegration closed beta will launch late January

Disintegration, a new Sci-Fi FPS game under development by V1 Interactive, will be entering it's closed beta test later this month.

The game is headed up by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, with SOCOM director Mike Gutmann also on board, so we're expecting a few parallels here to these two franchises.

The registrations for the closed beta are now open, with the first beta session to take place on the 28th and 29th of January. The beta will be between 8am PT and 11.59pm PT on these two days.





The beta will including Retrieval, a game mode that sees you defend / deliver a payload similar to Overwatch I imagine, and Control, which is as you'd expect a general battle for capture points.

The twist is that the game modes will feature AI "ground crews" that you must also protect and manage in addition to the usual FPS combat.

You can head over to the game's official site to register for the closed beta.