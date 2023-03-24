DLSS 3 Support arrives for Redfall, Diablo 4, and Forza Horizon 5

Nvidia’s latest deep-learning AI technology, DLSS 3, is set to revolutionize the gaming experience for many new games, including Diablo 4, Forza Horizon 5, and Redfall. With the ability to render games beautifully while maintaining high framerates, DLSS 3 utilizes an AI system that runs the game at a lower resolution and reconstructs the lost pixels to create a higher-quality definition.



This technology allows gamers to experience the same framerate they would at a lower resolution but with the visual quality of a higher resolution. As monitors increase in definition and display higher framerates, GPUs must keep up with these advancements. Nvidia’s DLSS 3 provides a solution that meets the requirements of the latest displays and enhances the gaming experience.



In addition to the games already mentioned, DLSS 3 is also set to be incorporated into Unreal Engine 5.2, opening the door for indie developers to take advantage of its benefits. This move will significantly expand the list of games that can utilize the technology, and it is expected to become a standard feature in many upcoming games.



Apart from DLSS 3, Nvidia’s Reflex technology will also be incorporated into Diablo 4. Since the 900 series, Reflex technology has been an essential tool for multiplayer shooters, reducing latency and increasing responsiveness. As a result, this technology will undoubtedly enhance the gaming experience for Diablo 4, especially in the game’s enemy-infested dungeons.



With the new ability to remap the attack and move buttons, adding Reflex technology to Diablo 4 will allow for an even more immersive gaming experience. This feature will keep movements sharp, allowing players to engage with enemies with unprecedented speed and precision.



Overall, the addition of DLSS 3 and Reflex technology to these games will undoubtedly enhance the gaming experience for players. Furthermore, as these technologies continue to evolve, more games will likely incorporate them, ultimately providing gamers with an even better gaming experience than ever before.