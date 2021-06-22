DLSS alternative AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution has arrived

AMD has officially launched it's FidelityFX Super Resolution, or FSR, technology today in a number of titles, which promises to compete with Nvidia's DLSS by not only providing a similar level of AI super sampling but in an open way that is compatible with GPUs, both old and new, from Team Red and Green.

The tech uses "Advanced Edge Reconstruction" and sharpening techniques that AMD say competes with DLSS, and will offer a performance boost in games that support it, especially to older GPU owners. This is pretty important right now for a lot of folks, with new graphics cards being almost impossible to buy right now.



The idea is simple, take a 1440p image and upscale it to 4K in a way that makes the end result look close to native 4K, meaning your graphics card has a lot less work to do. AMD's tech does this by firstly rendering at the lower resolution, and then uses spatial upscaling and advanced edge reconstruction algorithms to create a 4K image that is almost as sharp as a native 4K output.

Much like DLSS though, it's not perfect, and on close inspection, you can see the difference. It's also a question of how well it holds up to DLSS, but with only one game currently supporting both technologies, it's hard to do an apples to apples comparison right now. One thing is clear though, AMD's tech is less routed in AI or machine learning compared to Nvidia's, using more traditional upscaling techniques.

That does give its compatibility edge, though, meaning it'll run on a number of GPUs, even those from Nvidia, all the way back to the older 10 series Nvidia cards and RX 460 GPUs. It supports a few titles as of today, including Anno 1800, Evil Genius 2, Godfall, Kingshunt, Terminator: Resistance and The Riftbreaker. Some of the more exciting titles, including Resident Evil Village, Far Cry 6 and DOTA 2 are due to release later in the year.