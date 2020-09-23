Does Microsoft have it's eye on more major game studios?

Microsoft made a huge shock with the purchase of Zenimax Media, the parent company of Fallout & The Elder Scrolls developer Bethesda, this week for a cool $7.5 billion. That might just be the first wave, however, as rumours suggest the Redmond software house are eyeing up other major studios.

Indeed, Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella has gone on record today with Cnet, stating that it's not the "end of the line," and that they have their eyes open on even more suitable acquisitions in the future.

The drive behind Microsoft's now substantial library of game studios is content, and indeed it now owns a substantial portfolio of major intellectual properties leverage in its competition against Sony. Ultimately, Microsoft isn't bothered if you game on an Xbox or a Windows 10 PC - as long as it's not a PlayStation.

There have even been rumours that Microsoft may acquire a big Japanese studio such as Sega or Konami. I personally have my doubts on this one, but after the Bethesda sale, nothing would surprise me. Sega and Microsoft have had a close relationship in the past - the Dreamcast ran a cut-down version of Windows CE to allow Direct X enabled games, and many rumours suggest that a lot of the design elements for the original elements stem from design plans for the Dreamcast 2. Indeed, the original Xbox and the Sega Naomi arcade motherboards are almost identical.







Some interesting hints are floating around the web that suggests Sega may indeed be about to strike a deal with Microsoft, though. Sega's Japanese Twitter account posted a cryptic image of a woman making an X sign above a box, and the new Shock Blue Xbox controller just happens to use the same Hex value as Sonic The Hedgehog, Sega's infamous mascot.

I still personally expect an exclusive content deal as opposed to an outright purchase - Sega is a huge company involved in much more than game development, but who knows anymore? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!