Does the Starfield trailer reveal The Elder Scrolls VI location?

It's far fetched, honestly, but fans seem to be reading something into the latest trailer for Starfield, Bethesda's upcoming RPG, arguing that a scratch on one of the ship's consoles featured in the trailer might be shaped like a region of Tamriel.

It was spotted by Redditor Huhwtfbleh, who pointed out that a marking on the side of the ship's consoles looks kinda like Hammerfell. You can see the scratch mark in the image below, followed by a comparison of the High Rock / Hammerfell region of Tamriel from The Elder Scrolls.

Now, it seems like it may be nothing more than a coincidence to me. They don't *really* look all that alike to me, personally. It's interesting to note though that this region of Tamriel is also known as Starfall Bay, which would tie into the theme of Starfield. That may be all it's referencing, though.

But yeah, personally I don't think it amounts to much. It seems very unlikely, and no doubt fans are keen to find something, anything, Elder Scrolls related to talk about. The reality is, Bethesda are unlikely to talk about The Elder Scrolls VI again until well after Starfield has shipped, though.



