Doom Eternal could be getting a VR version according to rating

Doom Eternal may be about to get a VR version, at least according to a listing with the Australian Game Classification Board.

The listing is listed under a codename, "Project 2021A," but does suggest that it is a VR game from Doom Eternal's developer, iD software, with Bethesda also listed as the publisher. This seems to point towards Doom Eternal as the only logical choice.

The game has also been given an 18+ rating due to 'mild' language, 'strong' themes and 'high impact' violence, which would check out with Doom Eternal. Given that Doom 2016 saw a VR port around a year after release, it seems likely that Doom Eternal may be about to get the same treatment.

Still, there's nothing official just yet, and this could end up being something else entirely, although it seems unlikely. We probably won't have to wait long to find out though, as games are generally released very shortly after they first appear on rating sites such as this.