Doom Eternal crashing? Download this Nvidia hotfix driver

If you've found Doom Eternal crashing on your Nvidia rig after the most recent update, then there's a fix available right now in the form of a new hotfix driver, which supposedly fixes the problem along with a few other, minor bugs.

The issue apparently stated in the 471.11 Game Ready driver which, by no coincidence, had support for DLSS and ray-tracing for Doom Eternal, which has recently been added to the game. The new Hotfix driver resolves the crashing issues that some players have been facing since this update.

DLSS is useful as it can boost frame rates, something that's important if you plan to play with the new ray-tracing feature. The new 471.22 hotfix driver is worth picking up if you plan to use these features, then, and fixes a few other issues too;

Doom Eternal may crash to desktop during gameplay

League of Legends [Tencent] may fail to launch

Mouse cursor color may shift when connected to certain DSC monitors in HDR mode

[HDMI 2.1][8K] HDMI audio playback may become distorted after changing display modes

Some displays screen resolution limited to 640x480 after driver update

If you want to grab the hotfix driver, you won't be able to get it through the usual route of GeForce Experience, instead, you need to head to this web page to download and install it manually.