Doom Eternal developer parts ways with lead composer

Mick Gordon, the composer for both Doom 2016 and Doom Eternal, as officially parted ways with id Software, according to producer Marty Stratton.

There's been some friction recently over the official soundtrack release, which ended up sounding compressed due to how it was mixed. It transpired that Gordon wasn't involved in the process, and it all seemed a little bizarre.

The scale of the fallout has now become apparent, however, with Stratton releasing an open letter on Reddit today explaining the situation, and confirming that Gordon won't be working on the upcoming DLC for Eternal. He explained in the post that the relationship between the two was complicated, and id was surprised that Gordon recently posted on Twitter that he had doubted the two would work together in the future;

When asked on social media about his future with DOOM, Mick has replied, “doubt we’ll work together again.” This was surprising to see, as we have never discussed ending our collaboration with him until now - but his statement does highlight a complicated relationship. Our challenges have never been a matter of creative differences. Mick has had near limitless creative autonomy over music composition and mixing in our recent DOOM games, and I think the results have been tremendous...

He went on to explain that the two sides have struggled to connect on various realities of the development process, which has caused a breakdown of trust.

Talent aside, we have struggled to connect on some of the more production-related realities of development, while communication around those issues have eroded trust. For id, this has created an unsustainable pattern of project uncertainty and risk.

The post details the complications around the OST release, too, with Gordon requesting additional time for his work to be completed, which was granted. The soundtrack was promised with various editions of the game, and this could have potentially landed them in hot water.

However, even with the agreed extension, Gordon allegedly failed to deliver the OST in the timeframe set, which is how Lead Audio Designer Chad Mossholder ended up mixing most of the tracks on the release. This explains the compressed nature of the release - the tracks were mixed from the game audio rather than the source material.

The post goes into further detail on what happened next, but effectively, the two sides agreed to collaborate on the release, and communication broke down from there.

As for the plan going forward, Stratton has confirmed that they won't be working with Mich on any future DLC for the game, although he did praise his incredible talent, and stated he was "as disappointed as anyone" over the situation.



