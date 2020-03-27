Doom Eternal has a pistol after all, here's how you get it

We stated in our review of Doom Eternal how refreshing it was to start the game with a weapon better than the meagre old pistol, which you often never use after you upgrade to something better. It seems it was still planned for the game at some stage though, as it's still buried within the game, and you can even access it if you know how.

It's the same Pistol from Doom 2016 and can be accessed using the old First Person Shooter favourite, console commands, combined with Cheat Engine. It was discovered by Twitter user Dave Oshry, who posted a video of the pistol.

You've probably heard by now that DOOM Eternal originally had a pistol and YES it's still in the game and accessible via console commands (with Cheat Engine)



I've heard it was scrapped because it didn't really fit the combat flow.



Still pretty sweet looking. pic.twitter.com/FZFmrhQwCB — Dave Eternal (@DaveOshry) March 26, 2020

You can only open the console in Doom Eternal with a tool called Cheat Engine, so I wouldn't recommend trying it if you're going anywhere near the multiplayer component, as you might just get banned.

There's a lot of cool cheats in the console too, likely used by developers during testing, so if you want to give it a try, just be aware of the risks, but have fun!



