1,892 ONLINE

Doom Eternal has a pistol after all, here's how you get it

Please wait...

GameFront offers free file hosting, without speed caps or download limits! If you enjoy GameFront, please consider supporting us on Patreon

Published by FileTrekker 14 hours ago , last updated 13 hours ago

We stated in our review of Doom Eternal how refreshing it was to start the game with a weapon better than the meagre old pistol, which you often never use after you upgrade to something better. It seems it was still planned for the game at some stage though, as it's still buried within the game, and you can even access it if you know how.

It's the same Pistol from Doom 2016 and can be accessed using the old First Person Shooter favourite, console commands, combined with Cheat Engine. It was discovered by Twitter user Dave Oshry, who posted a video of the pistol.

You can only open the console in Doom Eternal with a tool called Cheat Engine, so I wouldn't recommend trying it if you're going anywhere near the multiplayer component, as you might just get banned.

There's a lot of cool cheats in the console too, likely used by developers during testing, so if you want to give it a try, just be aware of the risks, but have fun!


Comments on this Article

There are no comments yet. Be the first!