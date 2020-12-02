Doom Eternal heads to Xbox Game Pass for PC with new content

Doom Eternal is launching on Xbox Game Pass for PC tomorrow, December 3rd, and will come with a host of new content including a new Master level, challenges, and even a new mode.

The new content isn't exclusive to Game Pass, of course, with the update dropping to all players - but it's just in time for the release, and will be available for the first time to subscribers for Xbox Game Pass on PC. The game is already available for Xbox Game Pass on consoles.



As for the new shinies coming to the game, there's a brand new Master level, called Super Gore Nest. It promises to bring a "fresh, fast and frenzied" new experience, with a huge number of enemies and charged combat encounters.

There'll be a classic option for Super Gore Nest too, that aims to be more "old-school Doom" by only giving players a shotgun - although you can find other weapons scattered throughout the level. Beating the map in this mode also gives you a new Class Green Slayer skin.



