Doom Eternal horde mode finally unleashes hell next week

Doom Eternal is getting a significant new update next week that will bring the much-anticipated horde mode to the game, along with changes to the asymmetric Battlemode.

Known as the fight-until-you-die challenge, the new mode will release with an update on October 26th, and it looks like a real trip through the depths of hell. Doom Eternal is already well known for being one of the harder entries in the series, but the new horde mode will test the metal of even seasoned players.

It replaces the originally planned "Invasion mode," which was to be more like Dark Souls-style invasions, which was cancelled earlier this year as a result of the pandemic causing issues with the development of the feature. Instead we get an old-school horde-mode, and frankly, I'm not complaining.

You'll need to take on waves of enemies while trying to build up chains of kills, and the bigger the kill streak you can get, the better your score will be. It's tough though, as enemies will be harder and harder to kill as things progress.

As mentioned, there's also some changes to 2v1 Battlemode coming too, with a band new arena and streak-based awards being added, as well as a couple of new Master levels.



