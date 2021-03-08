Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 2 DLC trailer drops next week

The second entry in Doom Eternal's excellent The Ancient Gods DLC is coming, and we'll get our first look at it next week when the first trailer releases on March 15th.

The new DLC will follow on from part one and will round out the storyline that kicked off with Doom 2016, with current rumours suggesting that the Doom Guy will face down the Dark Lord, or at least that's the implication we're getting from the teaser posted on Twitter.

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two

Teaser trailer on 03.15.2021 pic.twitter.com/77pXRpqNqg — DOOM (@DOOM) March 7, 2021

It's an interesting image for sure, but there's a lot to parse here. Certainly, the two big boys in the background draw immediate attention, and there's also a demon-corrupted "Archangel" in there too. Just quite what it all means though, hopefully we'll find out next week.



