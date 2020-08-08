Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods revealed at QuakeCon

We new that DLC expansions were on the way for DOOM Eternal, but now the first of these, which will be known as The Ancient Gods, has been revealed at QuakeCon with the release of the first official teaser.

The DLC will follow on directly from the main story, and as it turns out, that final encounter as the ultimate apex predator has caused a little damage to, well, the entire universe.

The game's Creative Director, Hugo Martin, explained that when "Hell was ripped, Heaven was torn, and the Slayer's legends grew. Your rampage of destruction saved humanity from extinction, but it came at a cost." It'll be down to you to restore the universe and the imbalance of power in the heavens.

Of course, that probably means more slaying of demons, which is the most important thing. You never really paid attention to the story anyway, right?

The DLC will be titled The Ancient Gods Part One, suggesting this story will be a multi-part saga. There's no release date yet, but a full trailer is promised for Gamescom 2020 on the 27th of August.