Doom Guy is heading to Fall Guys very soon

There's no shortage of other video game franchises wanting a piece of the Fall Guys pie - since its runaway success, with ten million copies sold to date, we've seen everything from Godzilla to Sonic The Hedgehog make an appearance as optional costumes within the game.

And now Doom Guy, or at least his suit, will be joining the lineup - or so it seems, anyway. While not stated explicitly, this tweet from the official Fall Guys Twitter account seems pretty open-and-shut - I'd recognise that silhouette anywhere.

...time to suit up



S O O N pic.twitter.com/XfkOwfpFNq — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) December 2, 2020

Bethesda's Pete Hines also replied to the tweet with a thinking emoji, just to add further fuel to that fire. So it seems very likely that Doom Guy, aka Doom Slayer, aka Doom Marine, aka Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in that terrible movie (?) is heading to the game very soon.

What other licensed tie-ins would you like to see in Fall Guys? Let us know in the comments!