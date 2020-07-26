Doritos confirms Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is real

Yes, that Doritos. Leaked promotional material for Doritos packaging has confirmed the next Call of Duty will indeed be Black Ops: Cold War.

We've kinda known this for a while now, with various rumours and leaks suggesting the next Call of Duty was going to heavily focus on the Cold War. Additionally, subtle hints have been appearing in Call of Duty: Warzone, such as the mysterious nuclear bunkers.

BREAKING: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War logo leaked via Doritos promotional material (via @ModernWarzone) pic.twitter.com/B63bX4P3Bj — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) July 26, 2020

As you can see you'll now be able to unlock XP in the real world by buying a lot of fattening potato and starch-based products. Who says obesity is a problem in this day and age, eh?

But the packaging does confirm the"Cold War" moniker and logo, confirming the rumours to date. The promotion runs from October 5th to the 31st according to the packaging, which means the game will likely have to be released by then.

So we're actually pretty close to not only hearing more official word on this game but to its actual release, too. We'll be sure to bring any more details as they're released.



