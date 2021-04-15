Double XP is up for grabs in Call of Duty this weekend

Both Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops - Cold War have double points up for grabs this weekend for both regular, weapon and battle pass XP.

The Double XP starts tomorrow, April 16th, at 10 am PT, and will be available until the same time on April 18th. Interestingly, this is the second double XP event in recent times, with the last one taking place at the end of March.

Coming this weekend: Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP!



Get ready. pic.twitter.com/KcZde7wxYg — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 13, 2021

It's all leading up to next week's events, where Verdansk is expected to suffer the fate of a bunch of nuclear warheads. Indeed, the "end" will be coming on the 21st of April, although some nukes have been spotted launching a little prematurely.

Season 3 then gets underway on the 22nd of April. In the meantime, this weekend might be a good time to get some grinding in before the new season starts.