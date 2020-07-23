Dragon Age 4 still in development says Bioware producer

Many have been wondering what's happening with Dragon Age 4, with very little heard in recent years apart from the odd teaser image here and there, and even some of those are speculative, such as the brief images during ane engine teaser from the EA play event in June.

Have now fear however, as Bioware producer Mark Darrah has gone on the record to state that the game is, indeed, still in development. Darrah stated that the team are still working on the next Dragon Age, but the move to home working has made things "harder," although progress is still being made.

I realize that most of you are here for Dragon Age news and there hasn't been a lot of that lately...

Let me just run down some things I an say:

1. We are working on the next Dragon Age

2. Yes we are working from home

3. Working from home is harder

4. We are making progress — Mark Darrah (@BioMarkDarrah) July 22, 2020

The last Dragon Age game to be released was Inquisition, back in 2014, so fans are keen for any news about a potential sequel. Indeed, the response to Darrah's Tweet caught him by surprise, with him following up later stating "I honestly don't understand the pickup of this...Am I magic?"

We'll be sure to bring you any future news about Dragon Age 4's development as we learn it.



