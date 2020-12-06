Dragon Age 4 will be revealed at The Game Awards 2020

If like us you've been waiting for something more concrete on the next Dragon Age, other than "we're working on it," of course, then the wait is almost over - as EA has confirmed the game is getting its " next reveal" at The Game Awards next week.

The last reveal, if you can call it that, was back at EA Play in June, where some Dragon Age-esque footage was shown off but wasn't talked about, leaving a certain degree of speculation.

BioWare has also released a series of short stories based on Dragon Age on the official website, which apparently offer some clues and "paint the picture" for the future of the series.

The news is following hot on the heels of a few major departures from BioWare this week, including executive producer on Dragon Age, Mark Darrah. The studio also lost general manager Casey Hudson, leading to some concern.

The Game Awards is taking place at 4 pm PT on December 10th, and will be streamed live on all the usual platforms including Twitch and YouTube.



