Duos coming to Apex Legends next week

There's a new Duo's mode coming to Apex Legends next week, which will allow team of just 2 to compete rather than the usual 3, which may make for some more interesting dynamics.

Similar to the single player experiment back in August, though, it'll only be available for a limited time, starting on the 5th of November.





Starting next week, for a limited time, it takes ✌.



Dive in to Duos 11/5. pic.twitter.com/uJkk7txcNE — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 30, 2019

It'll be tempting for those who may not always be able to find a third player to give the game a whirl, such as myself. It's not always appealing to have a random stranger on your team after all.

It'll prove a little harder though, as there'll be one less team-mate to help you recover, for example, so it'll be interesting to see how it plays, given the game is so heavily designed around 3 player teams.



