Dying Light 2 devs admit the game was announced 'too early'

Dying Light 2 was announced way back at E3 2018 and was originally slated for release last year. The game has, unfortunately, faced a number of setbacks since then including the loss of its lead writer and several delays. Techland has now taken to Twitter to confirm a new announcement is coming, and that they have " a few words to share with you about the Dying Light 2 development process. Be sure to be with us next Wednesday."

Want to see it first? Join our discord server now at https://t.co/Iyivc8uFWx pic.twitter.com/gkfcGLgsdV — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 12, 2021

In response to one Tweet that stated the game felt like it was in "dev hell," the official account replied stat that "DL2 keeps moving forward, we announced the game too early but it's far from being in a dev hell" - but the good news is that they also confirmed the game isn't cancelled.

It's long been suspected that the game has suffered several development difficulties, though. We shouldn't have to wait too long to learn more though, with the event taking place next Wednesday, March 17th. You can also apparently hop into the game's Discord server to get some more tidbits of info before then. We'll be sure to keep an eye on the situation and report any further news as we learn it.