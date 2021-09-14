Dying Light 2 has been pushed back until next year

If you were looking forward to Dying Light 2 this holiday, then you'll find yourself having to wait a little longer I'm afraid, as the release date has been pushed back from December 7th until some point next year.

The game has already been delayed once, originally set for early this year, but according to Techland's CEO Pawel Marchewka, the development team are looking to further "polish and optimise" the game before it is released.

Update regarding release date. pic.twitter.com/xAx1RMbw0X — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) September 14, 2021

"The team is steadily progressing with the production and the game is nearing the finish line. The game is complete and we are currently playtesting it," said Marchewka. "It is by far the biggest and most ambitious project we've ever done. Unfortunately, we've realised for us to bring the game to the level we envision, we need more time to polish and optimise it.

He goes on further to state that team "are sorry to keep you all waiting a little longer, but we want the game to meet your highest expectations on release and we don't want to compromise on this."

The new release date is set for February 4th of next year, which is around 2 months later than expected. It's not a huge delay though, and honestly, I'd much rather games release in a polished and stable state than rushed out the door before they're ready. It also seems to be a common theme these days, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic.



