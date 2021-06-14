Dying Light 2 trailer shows off story and night transformation

Dying Light 2 was featured at the PC Gaming Show this week, with an emphasis on how the game's world will transform between day and night.

Speaking to PC Gamer, the game's creative director, Adrian Ciszewski, talked about how the game will feature a totally different focus depending on if it's daytime or night. "During the day, everyone has their own agenda. You might hate one of the factions. But when night falls, everyone has one enemy: the Infected," he said.

When night falls the city is overrun with infected, much like the original, but during the daytime, humans are more prevalent and infected are mostly confined to buildings and other dark corners, a little bit like I Am Legend.

This means that the game brings unique gameplay depending on the time of day you decide to travel. "If you travel the world during the day, you're gonna see a lot of Infected in buildings—almost like I Am Legend—who are asleep. They're waiting for night to go hunting. So when they go out at night, they leave those interiors almost empty. And that's an opportunity for you to visit these places."

One place to avoid during daylight is the subway system, obviously, where infected are also very prevalent, but interestingly, the reverse is true at night. Therefore picking the time of day is important depend on the quest you're going to embark on.

Hanging around in the dark is also risky in and of itself, as all characters in the world are infected, just to a different degree. This means you may become more infected yourself. "Everyone in this world is infected. The more time you spend in darkness, the more the infection bar rises up. So you're not only managing time, but your infection level. But you can give yourself more time with food items or injections."