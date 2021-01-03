Dying Light 2 Twitter account teases a reveal for 2021

The Dying Light Twitter account put out an interesting tweet for the new year, hinting that the long-awaited sequel, Dying Light 2, could be coming in 2021.

The tweet suggests that you should "keep your heads up for 2021," along with an image that clearly suggests something big for the game this year. It might not be the actual release, but at the very least, I would expect to be learning a lot more about the game, and maybe even a release date, during this year.

Survivors, tonight we celebrate!

Keep your heads up for 2021! pic.twitter.com/uBLBGy4AYn — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) December 31, 2020

The game was announced back at E3 2018, but news has been quiet since, with the game delayed indefinitely last year. This has led many to worry that the game may be dead and buried, although CEO Paweł Marchewka suggests that the delay was due to the team needing "more development time."

Dying Light 2 has a lot to deliver on to meet expectations, with the Zombie trope now seeing it's twilight, it'll need to be compelling RPG to boot. The good news is the scope of the game promises to make significant improvements over the first game, including a bigger map, and divergent story paths.