E3 2020 Attendee List Leaks - Here's Who'll Be There

E3 2020 is promising to be a different affair compared to previous years, with Sony again abstaining from the event, and even Geoff Keighley confirming he won't be in attendance, nor producing E3 Coliseum, for the first time in the event's 25 year history. That being said, the event organizers have promised a change in format for this year's event, but as for what that will look like exactly, we're not sure.

What do now know though, thanks to a leaked list, is who will be attending the event, and as you'd expect there are still a fair few big names in the industry who'll have a presence. Both Nintendo and Microsoft have confirmed they'll be attending, and no doubt there'll be a number of smaller studios and indie developers, too, but in terms of major publishers, here's the full list;

Activision Publishing, Inc.

Amazon Game Studios

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

Bethesda

Capcom USA, Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

Kalypso Media Group

NCSOFT

RDS Industries Inc.

SEGA

Square Enix, Inc.

Take-Two

TENCENT

THQ Nordic

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

UnnamedVR by Paracosma

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

XSEED Games

While last year's event was on a somewhat smaller scale than previously, it was well received by those in attendance, including those we interviewed on the show floor.

It remains to be seen though how this year's event will go, but we'll be sure to send our resident James Heaney and his sidekick Morgan along to find out the full story.

Are you looking forward to E3 2020? Let us know your thoughts down below.