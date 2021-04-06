E3 2021 confirmed for June as an online-only event

E3 was cancelled last year, due to the unexpected impact of COVID-19, and an online-only replacement failed to materialise. The good news is that this year, the event is going ahead, but as a digital-only affair between the 12th and 15th of June.

It'll be a free online event and should prove a good opportunity for industry professionals to connect and network. It's facing a lot of competition now, especially as more conferences go digital-only in light of the current world situation. Indeed, the event has been pushed back from the usual date of June 16th - 19th thanks to the Steam Next event, which was scheduled for June 16th.

The Entertainment Software Association have said they have "early commitments" from Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, along with Take-Two, Warner Bros. Games and Koch Media. This is a pretty heavy lineup of games and should prove interesting as a digital event, given the consumer-orientated nature of the event. No doubt other companies will also be holding their usual media streams at around this time, too.

Sony is once again absent, though, as are Activision-Blizzard and EA this time around. The great news is, as a free event, you can't really complain, and the event promises to be "more inclusive" than ever before, with promises of major reveals and insider opportunities for gamers.



I'm still sad it won't be an in-person event, but you never know, maybe next year...