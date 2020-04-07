E3 Expo sets date for it's return in June 2021

This year's E3 has, along with everything else, been cancelled, although there may be some kind of online equivalent at some point. It's been a rough few years for E3, but it's still not down for the count, as the ESA have now confirmed dates for the show's return in 2021.

The event will be held on the 15th to the 17th of June 2021, with the news being sent out directly to Entertainment Software Association partners. The 2021 even will also introduce the "reimagined" E3 that was originally promised for this year.

Many publishers, especially Sony, are now just marketing directly to consumers rather than going via E3, which has lead to the future of the industry being in doubt. Personally, I think that would be a shame, E3 is a great opportunity to network, share ideas, and see titles from companies that otherwise would struggle to get their message out, such as indie developers.

There's no updates from the ESA yet as to how E3's online alternative will go down this year, assuming it happens at all; at last word, the company stated they were simply "exploring options".



