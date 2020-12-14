EA attempts to snatch Codemasters acquisition from Take-Two

We reported last month that Take-Two interactive had made a "possible" offer to acquire Codemasters, the UK based studio that specializing in racing games, including the DiRT and GRiD series. It seems now however that they're not the only interested party - enter EA.

EA has offered $1 billion for the company, besting Take-Two's offer for $973 million. Should either deal go ahead, it would also include Project Cars developer Slightly Mad Studios. Codemasters publishes several popular racing simulators including Dirt, Grid, and the licensed Formula 1 series.

Take-Two, the name behind behemoth franchises Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, could yet make a counter-offer. In either case, there is no done deal yet - and there are several factors that may stop any deal from going ahead, including due diligence and approval from the Codemasters board of directors.

Codemasters had previously released a statement stating that the board of directors will "recommend unanimously that Codemasters' shareholders accept the Possible Offer," but has yet to comment on the latest offer from EA.